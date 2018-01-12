Yep, I love it! New Taylor By Tracy St. George | Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:05 AM She dropped a new vid at midnight called “End Game” from her album “Reputation”. The cool thing is part of it was filmed in Miami!! AND ED SHEERAN IS IN IT! #EdSheeran#EndGame#Miami#Reputation#Taylorswift Related Content TAYLOR IS COMING! TAYLOR IS COMING! Does it get better than Taylor Swift tix for a Chr... The vid “End Game” by Taylor Swift dro... NEW Taylor Music! My review….meh. Could this be true!? This new version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perf...