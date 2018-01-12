Yep, I love it! New Taylor
By Tracy St. George
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:05 AM

She dropped a new vid at midnight called “End Game” from her album “Reputation”.  The cool thing is part of it was filmed in Miami!!  AND ED SHEERAN IS IN IT!

