Will You Eat Food After The Expiration Date? Here’s A Guide For Old Food.
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

I found some food in my fridge and cabinets with expiration dates of 2015 and mid 2017.  Whoops!  And yes, I threw everything away!  The 2015 was boxes of Ritz crackers, the 2017 were 2 tubes of cinnamon rolls.

Sell-by dates, best-by dates, it can all be confusing. But here’s how long you can safely keep perishable meats in your refrigerator.

Raw poultry and ground meat such as beef, veal, pork, or poultry should only be kept in the fridge for a day or two, but will stay fresh longer if frozen.

Red meat and pork will last in the refrigerator about five days, and up to a year in the freezer.

Lunch meats and hot dogs can last up to two weeks in the fridge, but those deli salads will only keep for three to five days.

How long do you let food remain in the fridge? Will you eat foods past their sell-by dates?  The one that I am TOTALLY strict with – milk!  1 day over expiration and it’s out!

