Will Smith Talks About ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion

If you get a chance to interview Will Smith sure you’re gonna ask about music, but you’re also gonna ask about the hit show ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’. I mean that’s what a good journalist does right?

Will was asked about a “Fresh Prince’ reunion, the one thing fans want to see, on the Graham Norton show and Will’s response says it probably won’t be happening.

During the show a Facebook picture of the cast was shown which prompted the question that fans want answered. Smith answered jokingly, “I”d have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I’m about 50.”

The picture that appeared on Facebook was from an annual charity dinner that the cast attends on the regular. Don’t you want a ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion?

