At least at Starbucks, because all of the chain’s company-owned cafes will be closed that day to conduct racial-bias education. The sensitivity training will affect roughly 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. The initiative stems from a recent incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks. Two black men, asking to use the bathroom were denied, then when they refused to leave, they were arrested for trespassing.

Will you Starbucks fans go elsewhere on May 29th?