Virginia was at East Coast Bridals getting the gowns ready for this years Little Smiles Stars Ball when it broke into a fashion show!

Who wore it best- Virginia or Jbird?

13th Annual Stars Ball

Presented by Florida Public Utilities

February 24, 2018 Harriet Himmel Theatre CityPlace, West Palm Beach 6 p.m. Guests Arrive 7 p.m. Stars Red Carpet Walk 8 p.m. Dinner & Program Click Here If You Would Like To Attend or Donate To Little Smiles

