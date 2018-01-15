Who Wore It Best- Virginia or Jbird?
By The KVJ Show
|
Jan 15, 2018 @ 1:38 PM

Virginia was at East Coast Bridals getting the gowns ready for this years Little Smiles Stars Ball when it broke into a fashion show!

If You Would Like To Donate or Attend Click Here!

Who wore it best- Virginia or Jbird? 

VOTE BELOW!

 

Note: There is a poll embedded within this post, please visit the site to participate in this post’s poll.

   

Presented by Florida Public Utilities

February 24, 2018

Harriet Himmel Theatre

CityPlace, West Palm Beach

6 p.m. Guests Arrive

7 p.m. Stars Red Carpet Walk

8 p.m. Dinner & Program

Click Here If You Would Like To Attend or Donate To Little Smiles

