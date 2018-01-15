Virginia was at East Coast Bridals getting the gowns ready for this years Little Smiles Stars Ball when it broke into a fashion show!
If You Would Like To Donate or Attend Click Here!
Who wore it best- Virginia or Jbird?
VOTE BELOW!
Note: There is a poll embedded within this post, please visit the site to participate in this post’s poll.
Presented by Florida Public Utilities
February 24, 2018
Harriet Himmel Theatre
CityPlace, West Palm Beach
6 p.m. Guests Arrive
7 p.m. Stars Red Carpet Walk
8 p.m. Dinner & Program
