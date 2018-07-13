Who Was Nominated, Who Was Snubbed For The Emmy’s?!

The Emmy nominations were announced yesterday and will air September 17!

Starting off, John Legend is a nominee for “Jesus Christ, Superstar.” If he wins, he will have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, meaning he will hold “EGOT” status, which has only been reached by 12 others, including Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks.

The popularly watched Game of Thrones is up for 22 nominations— yet I have not watched one single episode.

Another star up for nomination is Peter Dinklage, who became the most- nominated actor ever in a Drama Series category. He has also been nominated a total of seven times just for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

Good and bad news for Roseanne— the show is up for two awards, but the only cast member nominated is Laurie Metcalf. She is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Netflix is taking over HBO for the first time! Though HBO used to be the network with the most nominations, now Netflix has taken the lead. HBO is at 108, with Netflix at 112!

And lastly, what shows are not up for awards this year? Believe it or not, neither Modern Family nor Orange Is The New Black have been nominated this year!