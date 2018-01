ME! And he’s coming back! At least Magnum P.I is! Sadly, word on the street is that he opted not to get formally on board, but gave the project his blessing. Of course Tom now stars on “Blue Bloods”.

He’s going to be on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, so maybe he’ll be sharing the fab news that he changed his mind and IS coming back to be the handsome sleuth!

THERE IS NO OTHER MAGNUM P.I.!!!!!

The post Who wants a little more Tom Selleck in their life? appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.