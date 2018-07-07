“Who Put That In There?!” Sorry bub, no one is gonna fall for that excuse!

A man’s attempt to smuggle 60 pounds of weed turned out to be a huge fail.

Jose Medina Ayala was busted at the Nashville International Airport Thursday after police were given a tip about someone transporting marijuana from Los Angeles to Tennessee. The K-9 unit discovered the drugs.

The 52 vacuum sealed bags of weed were doused with Febreze to try and cover up the smell.

Ayala told investigators he had “no idea” marijuana was in the suitcase. He was booked on felony drug charges.

Could he have been the fall guy or he absolutely knew weed was in that suitcase? I highly doubt it!