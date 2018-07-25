Who are the richest celebs on Instagram??

The top 75 richest people on Instagram have just been announced and you don’t even want to know how much these celebs are making per post.

Number one on the list is no surprise, Kylie Jenner. Jenner, who just graced the cover of Forbes magazine, can charge a whopping 1 million dollars per Instagram post. Selena Gomez, who was number one on this list last year, is in a close second with $800,000 per post. Third place goes to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo with $750,000 per post. Which then brings us to another Kardashian, Kim, in 4th, with a price of $720,000. And if you were wondering where Beyonce’ is ranked on this list, she’s number 5 with $700,000.

Following closely behind Beyonce are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Justin Bieber, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Lionel Messi, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and David Beckham – in that order.

Who is your favorite celeb to follow on Instagram?