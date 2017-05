According to a poll by fandango, it’s Wonder Woman 2! On the list of 10, here are the rest:

2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, July 7th 3. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, This Friday – I can’t wait!!!! 4. “The Dark Tower”, August 4th 5. “Dunkirk”, July 21st 6. “Despicable Me 3”, June 30th 7. “War for the Planet of the Apes”, July 14th 8. “Transformers: The Last Knight”, June 21st 9. “The Mummy”, June 9th 10. “Baywatch”, This Thursday – LAST??? Really!? I saw it and I LOVED it!!!!