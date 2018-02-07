When do YOU shower? It matters!

Are you and AM or a PM showerer? I shower in the AM. If I don’t have water on my body and face, I am not good for the rest of the day.

Showering in the morning has a nice benefit for those clumsy with the razor – Did you know our bodies have a surge of clot-forming platelets from 6 a.m. to noon? That means if you knick yourself, the bleeding should stop soon! GUILTY!

Showering in the PM is good for you if you have trouble falling asleep. Your body temp rises with the warm water and then drops once you dry off. The fast cooling once you get out of the shower, or out of the tub, tends to be a natural sleep inducer.