What’s Trending Today?! I’ll tell ya! By Tracy St. George | Apr 20, 2018 @ 2:15 PM This morning Suzanne, Eric and I talked about the demise of something Kardashian!! Say it isn’t so! Plus check out the vintage footage of Prince and The Revolution rehearsing! #CBS12#Kardashian#TrendingWithTracyPrince RELATED CONTENT Avicii Found Dead at 28 It’s official. No more Tatum for Jenna Dewan! Netflix May Be Buying Theaters ! JBird has a documentary that is a MUST WATCH ! Virginia made her own seasoned spicy crawfish and brought some in to share with Kevin! The best part about live shows is you never know what to expect…but I don’t think this audience was expecting THIS.