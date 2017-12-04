What’s your FAVORITE Christmas movie?

Mine is – without a doubt – A Very Brady Christmas. Only Carol Brady could sing a song outside a collapsed building and have her beloved Mike come out of the rubble!

Now please watch this vid from a Brady Bunch Christmas episode. Ohhhhh, the 60’s/70’s were so innocent!

1 – Mike leaves Cindy ALONE in the line of kids waiting to meet Santa to return a previous purchase!!!!

2 – It’s not even on the same floor! He takes an elevator and goes FAR away from the 6 year old left in line!!!!

The vid leaves you with a cliff hanger….here is what happened in the next episode!