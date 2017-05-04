What would YOU bring?
By Tracy St. George
|
May 4, 2017 @ 8:07 AM

I love reality shows….any and all pretty much.  Except singing ones, I find those boring.  But if you are naked and are afraid, or if you like in Alaska with a brother who howls all the time, I’m going to watch you.  I’m going to record you on my DVR and watch you later if I can’t catch a new episode.

So my question is…what is the thing YOU would bring with you on Naked and Afraid?  I would bring a tarp.  Why not start out with something you can use to cover your “house” immediately?  You can use it to gather rain water.  You can use it as a blanket, a floor.  So many things!

What is your one item to take with you while you run around naked for 21 days?

Oh, I might bring Uggs too.  That would be a good one.  Or bug spray.  Or a cell phone.

Comments