What would YOU bring?

I love reality shows….any and all pretty much. Except singing ones, I find those boring. But if you are naked and are afraid, or if you like in Alaska with a brother who howls all the time, I’m going to watch you. I’m going to record you on my DVR and watch you later if I can’t catch a new episode.

So my question is…what is the thing YOU would bring with you on Naked and Afraid? I would bring a tarp. Why not start out with something you can use to cover your “house” immediately? You can use it to gather rain water. You can use it as a blanket, a floor. So many things!

What is your one item to take with you while you run around naked for 21 days?

Oh, I might bring Uggs too. That would be a good one. Or bug spray. Or a cell phone.