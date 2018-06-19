What Movie Could You Watch For 24 Hours Straight? By Tracy St. George | Jun 19, 2018 @ 5:15 PM If someone offered you $1,000,000 to watch the same movie for 24 hours straight, would you do it and what would it be? Mine would be the original Overboard! Piece of cake! 2nd choice Shawshank Redemption! #FavoriteMovie SHARE RELATED CONTENT Is ‘The Nanny’ the next big reboot? Russian Burger King Apologizes For World Cup Promotion Summer’s Newest Treat – An Ice Cream Bacon Sandwich!!! #YUM She’s Literally Cher On The Late Late Show! Get Ready For “Berry Bash” At Publix! What’s Your Fav Berry? Eva Longoria Gives Birth To First Child!