What is coming to and leaving Netflix in August

August is almost here, and a new month means a new Netflix lineup. So what can you expect? Looking at the list, there’s a few being added you’ll probably be excited about, but there are also some good ones you’re going to have to do without.

Some of the big names coming to Netflix are movies like The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, The Princess Diaries 2, Clerks, No Country For Old Men, Evan Almighty, and Wish I Was Here.

Some popular movies that you may want to watch now before they disappear in August are Finding Dory, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Help, I’ve Shrunk The Kids, and Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay.