Us Weekly is saying that Bobby Brown was rumored to be one of the celebs on Dancing With The Stars! What?! He literally is a pro dancer! Well, hip hop fun funky video boy band man dancer anyway. So far we’ve only heard that Drew Scott from Property Brothers is officially on the dance floor. The full list of dancers will be revealed on Sept 6th on GMA. Other rumors are Frankie Muniz and Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank.