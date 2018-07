Stitch Fix is seriously the coolest thing ever! It’s a personal stylist ONLINE! No going to the mall, no dealing with long lines for returns! It takes you out of your comfort zone and puts pieces you LOVE (chosen by your stylist, yet instructed by you with a fun survey/questions answered by you) in your closet! All for just a $20 styling fee! And that $20 is put towards anything you keep! 5 items shipped to your door to try on at home on YOUR time!