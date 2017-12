Braman Motorcars kicked off the holiday season with a donation of over 77,000 meals to Feeding South Florida and are currently holding their annual “Braman Toys For Kids” drive that last year collected over 1,000 toys for kids in need in our area.

How can you help? Simply drop off an unwrapped toy for a child with a value of $25 or less to the Braman Motorcars showroom in West Palm Beach or in Jupiter!