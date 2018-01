Or was it Ryan Reynolds?! Yes! They’re remaking the 1985 movie with Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennen…I could go on, but just check the IMDB here.

So back to Ryan…..YES, he’s going to be in it! Now we’re not sure yet if the new Clue will be an exact remake of the ’85 movie, or if they’ll go totally diff with it.

While you wait for it, Deadpool 2 will be on the big screen May 18th!

