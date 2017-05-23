The Voice: Season 12 Finale
The Season Finale of Season 12 of The Voice promises to be exciting as the Final Four take the stage tonight!  Representing Team Blake are Lauren Duski & Aliyah Moulden.  From Team Alicia we have Chris Blue.  Of course, there is my personal favorite, from Team Adam, Jesse Larson!  Let’s not forget a superstar performance by Jennifer Hudson, who will be sitting in a judges chair on Season 13!

Who will you vote for?  Who do you think will win?

We find out  tonight at 9pm on NBC!

 

 

 

