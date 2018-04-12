Virginia’s Famous Gumbo Cooking Video and Recipe

First in a series of Virginia Cooking Video’s- Learn how to make Virginia’s Famous Gumbo with Video and Recipe below!

*Thanks to Bloomingdale’s At The Palm Beach Gardens Mall For Letting Us Use Their Kitchen!*

Virginia’s Famous Gumbo Recipe

Veggies

2 cups caramelized onions

2 cups raw chopped green and red bell pepper

2 cups raw chopped celery (optional)

2 Cups raw chopped okra (for thicker gumbo)

1/2 cup green onion

Liquid 64 oz broth (chicken, beef, vegetable, seafood, clam)

1/2 gallon water

Roux

1/4 cup bacon grease

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup flour

Optional Protein Choices

1 lb pulled chicken

1 lb Italian sausage

1 lb Andouille sausage

1 lb steak tips

1 container oysters

1 lb shrimp

1 container lump crabmeat

1 package precooked crawfish tails

Spices/ Flavor

2 tablespoons cumin

1/2 cup of fresh thyme

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh Oregano

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 tablespoons Liquid smoke

4 Bay Leaves

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon fresh ground pepper

¼ cup Abita turbodog beer

White Rice

The start of any good gumbo is a Roux. It is prepared slowly by adding ingredients gingerly and stirring CONSTANTLY. Do not let your Roux sit without being stirred. It will burn in seconds.

To make the Roux: Combine Bacon grease and safflower oil in the bottom of your gumbo pot and stir over medium heat. Slowly sprinkle in a bit of flour and stir, add a little more flower and stir, keep adding flour and constantly stirring. Slowly add 20oz of broth, a little at a time and Keep STIRRING CONSTANTLY. Don’t leave your roux for 5 seconds!!! You want your roux to be a chocolate milk color, this may take 20 -30 minutes of stirring. You may even need to increase heat if it’s not darkening fast enough. I always say the darker, the better….as long as you DON’T burn the roux. Practice makes perfect… Roux is tricky! If you mess it up and burn it, throw it out and start over.

When you get your roux to the color and creaminess you desire it’s time to start adding the veggies. One at a time, you start adding them all except the green onion. Then, one at a time you start adding all your spices and fun flavor stuff.

Keep adding the broth till it’s all in your pot. Stir and let it all cook for 30 minutes.

Add a cup of water and keep boiling for 30 more minutes then taste! Then add 2 cups more water, boil for 30 mins, then taste, then 2 cups more, boil for 30 mins. Taste.

Then simmer on medium heat for at least 3 hours. Add more water if needed…watch it and keep tasting till it’s perfect!

The last things you add are your proteins and green onions. Chicken and Sausage goes in with one hour left. Seafood and green onions go in with 10 minutes left. If you need to add salt, this is done last! You can always add salt, you can’t take it away easily.

When it’s done serve three giant ladles full over a cup of cooked white rice!

SERVES 25