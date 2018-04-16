Virginia’s call for crawfish gets the KVJ Nation to help out with the up and coming Fork & Cork! By Telena Harpel | Apr 16, 2018 @ 12:32 PM RELATED CONTENT Kevin has a new chapter to the ongoing “Johnny Ferrari” handicap parking saga! Bracott 2018 Think Fast (4-16-18) Can JBird win The No Name Movie Game for the THIRD week in a row! Kevin calls out a Ferrari driving jerk who won’t stop parking in handicap spots, but he has no placard! Virginia steps it up to a level 3 for her spray tan and the guys were caught off guard!