Virginia works with many charities. One of the charities she works with is PACE Center for Girls. About 7-8 years ago Virginia met a girl named Alicia who has grown into an entrepreneur and has started her own business called http://traveldaisy.us/

3- Day Halloween Bahamas Bash Cruise!

http://traveldaisy.us/index.php/hbb/

Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1909480582671130/

Website for PACE Center for Girls:

https://www.pacecenter.org/