Vin Diesel Featured on Selena Gomez’ Latest Single!

So we’ve all heard Vin Diesel doing covers of songs, some not so good but his hard work seems to have paid off! Vin Diesel just got his first feature!

DJ Kygo who produced Selena Gomez latest single “It Ain’t Me” Surprised Vin Diesel by adding his cover vocals to Selena’s vocals on the track and sent his way.

Now I don’t think we will see Vin Diesel touring with Selena Gomez or any other artist anytime soon, but he did share the track on his Facebook and it’s not that bad!

Tell me what you think!