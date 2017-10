Execs are threatening to FIRE the dancer if he doesn’t come back to rehearsals! Word is that he and dancing partner Vanessa Lachey do NOT get along! So what does Maks do? He has decided he’s not going to show up! Last week Vanessa danced with Alan – another pro dancer – and did great!

BUT, word ALSO is that Vanessa is the one that is causing the drama and has made many enemies behind the scenes!

So will Maks come back to continue the season? Who do you believe?!