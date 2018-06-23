Uh Oh, Joe Giudice Might Be Deported To Italy! ….Not A Bad Place To Be Deported To!

People are saying “Things just went from bad to worse” for the Giudice family. But honestly, I think being deported to Italy wouldn’t be so much of a bad thing!

RHONJ star Teresa’s husband Joe is currently serving a 41-month long sentence for fraud and now new reports suggest that he may be facing deportation.

According to Radar Online, Joe, who is a native of Italy isn’t supposed to be released until 2019 but he could be deported before the end of his sentence.

The blog reported that an ICE spokesperson said Joe is in “deportation proceedings while he’s in custody.”

Do you think Teresa will stay with Joe if he gets sent back to Italy or would she keep her reality career?