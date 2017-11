Golf???? Not rock ‘n’ roll?! So says U2! Apparently when the guys were young, they made a pledge that they would never play golf, because they didn’t think it was “rock ‘n’ roll.” However, they’re doing a contest where one person can win a chance to play a round of MINI-golf with them. It’s for charity and will benefit the fight against AIDS.

NOTHING says Rock ‘n’ Roll more than hitting a ball through a windmill.

Wanna play? THIS is how you can win!