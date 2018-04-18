Two South Florida Musical Artists Are Up For The Billboard Music Awards- Vote For Who You Like Better! By Josh Duer | Apr 18, 2018 @ 8:09 AM Which South Florida Artist Would You Vote For? Boynton Beach’s BHAD BHABIE (Danielle Bregoli) is up for Top Female Rap Artist Pompano Beach Rapper, Kodak Black, is up for Top New Artist View Results Loading ... – Boynton Beach’s BHAD BHABIE (Danielle Bregoli) is up for Top Female Rap Artist. – Pompano Beach Rapper, Kodak Black, is up for Top New Artist. RELATED CONTENT KVJ Confessional (4-18-18) The KVJ Show – Dennys Celebrity Impression Game (4-17-18) Kevin has a upcoming interview with Lane Kiffin but will he take the “no spots questions” challenge from JBird? Virginia’s loves a quote from Marilu Henner, but now she will be able to tell Marilu Henner herself! Slushies Are For Hitters Shirts Are Back! Jbirds 15 Year Anniversary In Radio