Two South Florida Musical Artists Are Up For The Billboard Music Awards- Vote For Who You Like Better!
By Josh Duer
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 8:09 AM

Which South Florida Artist Would You Vote For?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

– Boynton Beach’s BHAD BHABIE (Danielle Bregoli) is up for Top Female Rap Artist.

– Pompano Beach Rapper, Kodak Black, is up for Top New Artist.

RELATED CONTENT

KVJ Confessional (4-18-18) The KVJ Show – Dennys Celebrity Impression Game (4-17-18) Kevin has a upcoming interview with Lane Kiffin but will he take the “no spots questions” challenge from JBird? Virginia’s loves a quote from Marilu Henner, but now she will be able to tell Marilu Henner herself! Slushies Are For Hitters Shirts Are Back! Jbirds 15 Year Anniversary In Radio
Comments