Twitter Tells Paris Hilton Some Things She Doesn’t Know

Over the weekend Paris Hilton asked her Twitter followers to tell her something she doesn’t know, and the internet really came through.
Tell me something I don’t know…. pic.twitter.com/bxmzLFekrX
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 28, 2018
Here are just some of the things Paris didn’t know until now – and you probably didn’t either.
Jack Mull replied with, “Every odd number that exists has the letter “e” in it.” – Go ahead and take a second to think about it… he’s right.
Twitter user Liz Finnegan wrote, “Hippos have pink sweat” – Wait, what? And another user wrote, “Sloths don’t fart.” – Good to know!
What is your favorite fun fact?