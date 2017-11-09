Tracy Wants To Know American Idol premieres March 11th. Will you be watching? Yes! I love to watch new talent! Yes! I love to watch horrible auditions! No! The past 15 seasons were enough! No! There must be something better on Netflix! View Results Loading ... Related Content ‘Today’ Show anchors go Country for Ha... Still my fav Katy Perry song! Bands and Brews Craft Beer & Music Festival NEW U2 from their forthcoming 14th album! Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Vacation Package! Don’t Miss our Fav P!nk tonight on Kimmel!