Top 20 Cheating American Cities Revealed!

In 2015 a data breach from Ashley Madison – a website where married users search for affairs – exposed new information that a higher percentage of users were men, which agrees with new statistics revealing men are more likely to cheat.

However, the tables have turned and now the site claims over half of its users are women, since it reached its peak of female users in July 2017.

New data has been revealed by the website, suggesting which cities had the most cheaters signing up per capita.

The cities ranging from lowest to highest are: Phoenix, AZ., Fort Worth, TX., Washington D.C., San Antonio, TX., New York City, San Diego CA., Chicago, IL., Indianapolis, IN., Columbus, OH., Austin, TX., Charlotte, N.C., Houston, TX., San Francisco, CA., Los Angeles, CA., San Jose, CA., Philadelphia, PA., Dallas, TX., Denver, CO., and the city that came in first place is…Seattle, Washington!

One interesting theory Ashley Madison has suggested is that the top city could have something to do with Starbucks, as it has the most used gift cards by men who purchased credits online.

Written by: Kiona Coral