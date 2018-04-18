Tim McGraw and Faith Hill stand with Ed Sheeran, “We didn’t steal ‘Rest of Our Life’! “

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have filed their response to the lawsuit from Australian songwriters who claim that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s song “The Rest of Our Life” was stolen from Australian singer, Jasmine Rae. Ed Sheeran who wrote “The Rest of Our Life” says that the song is an original and he didn’t copy the Australian signer’s song, so he had “no reason to ask the songwriters for permission” and in addition, Tim and Faith have no reason to ask for permission to perform the song.

Who do you think will win this fight?

Tim, Faith, and Ed or the Aussie’s?