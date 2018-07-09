Those Windsor Babies Sure Are Cute! Prince Louis Has Been Christened!

Awww, watch the vid below of the Royal Family going into St. James’s Palace!

Prince Louis has just been christened at St. James’s Palace, but Queen Elizabeth II, his great-grandmother, did not  attend!

Not only will the Queen be absent from the event, but so will Prince Philip.

Rather, Prince Charles will be the senior royal attending with Duchess Camilla. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, the Middleton family will also be present.

According to BBC, a representative from Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen’s decision to not attend was made “some time ago,” and has nothing to do with her health.

The Queen does have upcoming plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Airforce in London on Tuesday and thereafter meet with President Trump and his wife at the Windsor Castle this Friday.

Written by: Kiona Coral

