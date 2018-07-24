This MUST Be My Next Travel Destination!

So Lindsay Lohan is currently in the middle of her latest business venture, owning a beach club! I can’t wait to go!

The Instagram @lohanrhodes is an account of one of the beach resorts and shows all the ins and outs of the luxury spot, but there was a problem. One of the images posted shows two staff members in silk robes and high heels.

Boss Lohan saw this photo and was not happy with the shoe selection of her employees, so she commented on the photo, “Wear the same shoes please,” followed by another comment saying, “Or you’re fired.”

When asked by another Instagram user if she was joking about the matching shoes, she replied by saying, “Totally serious.”

Can you imagine Lindsay Lohan being your boss? I think she’d either be the best, or the worst…no inbetween! Do you have any nightmare boss stories?