If he did that to me, I would have dumped him, told him I was busy, made any excuse to get him to go away. George would email Amal in the voice of his dog Einstein and pretended that he was trapped in various places and in need of legal rescue. To me, that’s just odd. Maybe 1 email would be cute. More than that would be annoying.

Would you put up with weirdness even if it came from George Clooney?

