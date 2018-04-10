THIS is fantastic! Mariah Carey does an ad for Hostelworld!

Yep, turns out Mariah Carey is into hostels!! The singer has teamed up with Hostelworld, to help re image the $40-a-night rooms that are mostly used by students and world-travelers. This is one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time!!!

“Even Divas Are Believers” is the name of the sketch which features a demanding Diva-licious Mariah accidentally arriving at a hostel instead of a hotel and when the hostel staff tells her there is a “master suite” she agrees to stay. Then, after approving her room, the she is told that there is a bar and that’s when things are taken up a notch with Carey in a white-sequined gown performing “Fantasy” in the bar for backpackers and travelers.

I’ve never stayed in a hostel – have you?