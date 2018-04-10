THIS is fantastic! Mariah Carey does an ad for Hostelworld!
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 2:22 PM

Yep,  turns out Mariah Carey is into hostels!! The singer has teamed up with Hostelworld, to help re image the $40-a-night rooms that are mostly used by students and world-travelers. This is one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time!!!

“Even Divas Are Believers” is the name of the sketch which features a demanding Diva-licious Mariah accidentally arriving at a hostel instead of a hotel and when the hostel staff tells her there is a “master suite” she agrees to stay. Then, after approving her room, the she is told that there is a bar and that’s when things are taken up a notch with Carey in a white-sequined gown performing “Fantasy” in the bar for backpackers and travelers.

I’ve never stayed in a hostel – have you?

RELATED CONTENT

Rachel McAdams Welcomes First Child ! “Despacito” Hacked & Deleted From YouTube ! New “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Trailer Released Finally we’re gonna be able to get that J-Lo glow! KVJ Volunteer Army | SunFest 2018 “Black Panther” Has Passed “Titanic” at the Box Office
Comments