Nothing this holiday season is going to top the cuteness of this TV special on tonight on NBC! Of course boyfriend Blake Shelton will be on, along with Seth MacFarlane, NE-YO and Ken Jeong!

OH…and check this out – Gwen revealed that she and her beau Blake don’t actually talk to each other….they SING! Like they’re in a musical! I can’t decide if that is adorable or gag-worthy….4