Who can think fast on a Monday morning? Virginia, Jbird and Dennys go Head to Head!

RELATED CONTENT

Producer Dennys Awful Celebrity Impressions

Can YOU beat Kevin’s son in arcade games?

Virginia made a vagina cake and some people are not happy!

Jbird’s Aunt Ann got real mad when Virginia made fun of her age on the air!

KVJ Volunteer Army | SunFest 2018

Jason is inspired by Dennys and is he quitting something he truly loves…Soda !