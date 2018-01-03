There’s a Slender Man Movie Coming In 2018! By Jeremy Kaufman | Jan 3, 2018 @ 7:38 PM Remember that Slender Man meme? Well now Sony is making a movie out of it and the trailer looks pretty horrifying! Are you excited about the Slender Man movie? -Suits Related Content Maroon 5, Jimmy Fallon Give NYC Subway Riders a Bi... The New Year Is Here…..What Resolutions Will... Nope, not a Bad Romance for Lady Gaga! Joe Jonas Says Engagement Makes Him ‘Really ... 97.9 WRMF | Variety 90s To Now Charlie Puth with special guest Hailee Steinfeld