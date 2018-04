The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were reportedly seen locking lips at popular music festival Coachella in Indio, California. The two broke up in November 2016 after dating for almost two years. It seems they may be rekindling the flame as they were reportedly seen getting cozy with each other during the Travis Scott set at Poppy nightclub on Friday. Are you guys here for it? What do you think about The Weeknd and Bella Hadid possibly getting back together?