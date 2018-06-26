The Scientific Reason Behind Why You Crave Alcohol

Some people have more of an urge to drink alcohol than others, and there may be a scientific explanation behind it.

According to research, there’s a certain protein in your brain that seems to be heavily related to alcohol addiction. Those with a lower level of the protein GAT-3, which lives in the part of your brain that deals with emotions, are more likely to go to alcohol.

The study was done by giving mice the option between sugar water and alcohol. At first, the mice went for the sugar water, but when they gave mice with lower levels of the protein, they chose the alcohol instead.

Do you think this research will help find a way to cure alcohol addiction?

