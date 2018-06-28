The Cheesecake Factory has two new cheesecake flavors to drool over!

Your sweet tooth is about to be activated.

The Cheesecake Factory is teaming with Cinnabon and Ghirardelli for two new cheesecake flavors.

The Cinnamon Swirl cheesecake looks like a cinnamon roll on top. It features Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake, vanilla crunch cake, caramel and a cream cheese frosting. The Cherry Chocolate cheesecake has Ghirardelli chocolate pieces between chocolate cake and cherry cheesecake with real cherries inside.

You’ll have to wait until National Cheesecake Day on July 30th to sample these new flavors.

Which would you try first?

Do you like your cheesecake plain or souped up like the ones Cheesecake Factory sells?

