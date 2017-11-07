The Brown Bag Lunch Brigade with The KVJ Volunteer Army

Join a team of community warriors that will make South Florida a better place to live. Your participation will be easy, effective and will never take more than a few hours of your day! It’s the perfect way to #becool

Join The KVJ Show & a host of local agencies, organizations, and businesses lock arms to assemble and distribute 1,000+ Brown Bag Lunches to our homeless community for the Thanksgiving holiday!

We will be delivering lunch bags to various areas in Palm Beach County. We need volunteers with cars, trucks, vans, skateboards, Hoverounds…whatever your mode of transport is to get these meals out to the community.

If you’d like to donate supplies or rally up your co-workers, churches, men’s/women’s groups or even if you’re an army of one, please sign up below to volunteer.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation or sponsorship, please click HERE .

You can make a difference, one bag at a time!

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Brown Lunch Bags • Plastic Sandwich Bags • Turkey Deli Meats (or whatever you’d like to give) • Cheeses • Condiment Packets • Fruits • Chips • Small Bottled Water or Juice Box • Personal Care Items • Feminine Hygiene Products • Ready-to-Eat Snacks • LOVE!

Join the KVJ VOLUNTEER ARMY on Saturday, November 18th from 7:00am-12:00pm at True Fast Outreach Ministries, 638 6th Street, WPB, FL 33401, and make a difference, one bag at a time!

You MUST pre-register to participate, so CLICK HERE to sign up!

