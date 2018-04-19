The best part about live shows is you never know what to expect…but I don’t think this audience was expecting THIS.
By Tracy St. George
Apr 19, 2018 @ 4:02 PM

A New Zealand rock band called HEADLESS CHICKENS angered an audience when they scattered the ashes of their dead bass player onstage at an award show!!!  What?!?!!? Not surprisingly,  a lot of people in the crowd considered it disrespectful.  And they probably got a little bit of the bass player in their mouth!

So why did I put a Beastie Boys vid up with this story?  When I saw them live in 1987 with my brother in Milwaukee, something happened at the end of the show that I still laugh at today.  One because of what they did and two because of what I THOUGHT they did.

I don’t remember their final song – most likely this one – but all of a sudden coming from the bottom of the stage growing all the way to the top, was what I thought was a HUUUUUGE silo.  Well, after the thing was fully “erect”, I realized it was not a silo.  I think you can figure out what it was.

HAAHAHAHAH!!!!!!

