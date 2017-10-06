Thanks Eleven, because of you Netflix fees are going up!

Yep, your subscription fee is going up soon. Subscribers who pay for the standard $9.99 service will be charged $10.99 . . . or $1 more per month. And the price of the premium tier will be raised 17%, from $11.99 to $13.

Honestly, I”m cool with it. I can’t live without my Netflix! Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on the 27th.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said recently that the company, which already outspends its competitors, is planning to spend $7 billion on content in 2018, up from $6 billion this year and $5 billion a year ago.