Thai cave rescue is already becoming a movie

You knew a movie about the Thai soccer team cave rescue would be coming.

An adaptation for the big screen is being planned by Pure Flix Entertainment. They are the faith-based production company responsible for the God’s Not Dead franchise. The CEO of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, lives in Thailand part-time and saw the rescue efforts first hand. He has spoken to divers and family members to get their take on the situation.

This news comes as Discovery Channel is planning a cave rescue documentary that will air this week. You’ll be able to see it Friday night. Too soon for a movie or is it the inspirational story we need?