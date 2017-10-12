Tay’s getting her own app!

But we can first be impressed that this video has gotten 2.4 BILLION views….just whoa.

OK, on to the app. Yep, Tay Tay is getting her own app. Not that it hasn’t been done before by other celebs – Britney and Kim to name a few. How will Swifty’s app be different? It will be a social media network! This will link her fans to each other and to Taylor herself! She’ll be debuting “Taymoji’s”, stickers, pics and I’m sure some other Taylor magic along the way to make every one of her app-getters feel special!

It will be out “late 2017”, so she’s making us wait!