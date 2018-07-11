Taylor Swift’s Net Worth is WHOA!!!!

Everything she touches – or sings – is gold!!!! Her “Reputation” World Tour is going strong and will be at the Hard Rock Stadium on August 18th – win tix HERE.

Of course, all this hard work is paying off for the 28-year-old singer. So how much is she worth now?

According to Forbes, as of 2018, Swift is now worth $320 million, making her one of America’s richest self-made women. Holy MOLY!!!!

What’s the one thing you would have to buy if you had Taylor Swift money? I would buy a penthouse apt in NYC, Paris, Miami and travel constantly between them all!