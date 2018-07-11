Taylor Swift’s Net Worth is WHOA!!!!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 3:55 PM

Everything she touches – or sings – is gold!!!!  Her “Reputation” World Tour is going strong and will be at the Hard Rock Stadium on August 18th – win tix HERE.

Of course, all this hard work is paying off for the 28-year-old singer. So how much is she worth now?

According to Forbes, as of 2018, Swift is now worth $320 million, making her one of America’s richest self-made women. Holy MOLY!!!!

What’s the one thing you would have to buy if you had Taylor Swift money?  I would buy a penthouse apt in NYC, Paris, Miami and travel constantly between them all!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B explains her baby’s name, Kulture Bruno Mars brings the heat…. and not in a good way Thai cave rescue is already becoming a movie I’m Going To Oprah’s For Dinner Tonight! Kind of. Gimme Some Prince Stuff! It’s Up For Auction!! George Clooney recovering from scooter crash in Italy
Comments