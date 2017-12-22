Taylor Swift Buys A House For Pregnant Fan Who Was About To Be Homeless

Taylor Swift has got to be one of the nicest people in music and the fact that she just bought a pregnant fan a home makes the case even stronger.

Swift got a story from a fan named Stephanie, via her new app The Swift Life, that she had been homeless for eight months, pregnant, and that her partner had lost his job.

During a show in Manchester, Swift changed Stephanie’s life, forever. Stephanie wrote on the app about how Swift found out about her situation from her mom and wished that Stephanie had something about her situation earlier.

Taylor ended up getting a home for Stephanie and her partner plus getting all that was needed for Stephanie’s little girl. Stephanie says Taylor told her, “I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl and not have to worry about all this stuff.” How cool is that? Don’t you think Swift is one of the most thoughtful artists out today?

A fan shared their heartfelt story on ‘The Swift Life’ app of Taylor helping them to buy a house and preventing them from going homeless after meeting her. pic.twitter.com/lAhbBMjWEG — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) December 22, 2017